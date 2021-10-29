Barnes Group EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Oct. 29, 2021 6:39 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $325M (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.87M.
- Press Release
- The company continues to expect 2021 organic sales to be up 11% to 12% vs. estimated growth of 12.93% Y/Y; operating margin is now forecasted to be approximately 12.5%, down from the prior outlook of approximately 13% as raw material and freight costs are forecasted to have an impact on our Industrial business; Adjusted earnings per share are now anticipated to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.93 vs. consensus of $1.89, up 12% to 18% from 2020’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 and lower at the top end of our prior range of $1.83 to $1.98.
- The Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $40 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 29% for 2021.
- Cash conversion in now expected to be approximately 120% of net income.