Quanergy, to be merged with CITIC Capital Acquisition, provides Q3 prelim
Oct. 29, 2021 6:39 AM ETCITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quanergy Systems, provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, estimates Q3 prelim revenue to be $1.137M (+20% Y/Y, +26% Y/Y) driven by improving demand for the company’s flow management solutions.
- Q3 ended with $34.2M in cash and equivalents.
- FY revenue seen at $3.6M.
- The company also announced today that its OPA-based solid-state LiDAR technology has successfully achieved a 160 meter detection range in outdoor bright sunlight conditions.
- "The innovative OPA-based LiDAR architecture from Quanergy has been capturing the interest of automakers, AV companies, and Tier 1 suppliers since its inception," co-founder and chief development officer Dr. Tianyue Yu commented.
- In the past two years, Quanergy's solid-state platform development has rapidly evolved, with the next milestones expected to be announced at CES 2022.
- In June, Quanergy entered into a definitive merger agreement with CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) wherein the combined company will be named Quanergy Systems and listed on NYSE under the symbol, "QNGY".
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4.