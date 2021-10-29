Quanergy, to be merged with CITIC Capital Acquisition, provides Q3 prelim

Oct. 29, 2021 6:39 AM ETCITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Quanergy Systems, provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, estimates Q3 prelim revenue to be $1.137M (+20% Y/Y, +26% Y/Y) driven by improving demand for the company’s flow management solutions.
  • Q3 ended with $34.2M in cash and equivalents.
  • FY revenue seen at $3.6M.
  • The company also announced today that its OPA-based solid-state LiDAR technology has successfully achieved a 160 meter detection range in outdoor bright sunlight conditions.
  • "The innovative OPA-based LiDAR architecture from Quanergy has been capturing the interest of automakers, AV companies, and Tier 1 suppliers since its inception," co-founder and chief development officer Dr. Tianyue Yu commented.
  • In the past two years, Quanergy's solid-state platform development has rapidly evolved, with the next milestones expected to be announced at CES 2022.
  • In June, Quanergy entered into a definitive merger agreement with CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) wherein the combined company will be named Quanergy Systems and listed on NYSE under the symbol, "QNGY".
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.