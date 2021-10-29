SNC Lavalin reports Q3 results; updates full year guidance
Oct. 29, 2021 6:46 AM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SNC Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.23; GAAP EPS of C$0.11.
- Revenue of C$1.81M (+1.7% Y/Y)
- The Company continues to expect that SNCL Engineering Services revenue for full year 2021 should increase by a low single digit percentage, reflecting current currency rates, compared to 2020.
- The Company has tightened its SNCL Engineering Services Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio, which is now expected to be between 9.0% and 9.5% for the full year 2021 (in line or higher than the SNCL Engineering Services Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 9.0% in 2020).
- The Company continues to expect that consolidated net cash generated from operating activities in 2021 to be broadly breakeven, as positive operating cash flow from SNCL Engineering Services is expected to be largely offset by an operating cash flow usage in SNCL Projects.