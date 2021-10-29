Hormel Foods announces CFO retirement; internal candidate picked for the role
Oct. 29, 2021 6:52 AM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced that Jim Sheehan plans to retire as EVP & CFO after his 43-years tenure with the company; retirement scheduled for end of calendar year.
- Jacinth Smiley, Group VP, corporate strategy, has been named his successor and will become the company's next EVP and CFO.
- Smiley had joined Hormel in 2021 after 20-years of financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others.
- "Jacinth has significant long-term strategic planning experience in complex global organizations, which will be important as Hormel Foods continues to focus on growth in international markets," chairman, president & CEO Jim Snee commented.