Newell Brands EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

Oct. 29, 2021 7:04 AM ET Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.79B (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares +1.98% PM.
  • Press Release
  • The company's leverage ratio improved to 3.1x at the end of the third quarter from 3.9x in the prior year period and 3.5x at the end of 2020.
  • Raised 2021 FY Outlook: Net sales outlook to $10.38 billion to $10.46 billion from its previous range of $10.1 billion to $10.35 billion. The company also improved its 2021 full year outlook for normalized earnings per share to $1.69 to $1.73 from its previous range of $1.63 to $1.73.
