Phillips 66 EPS beats by $1.26
Oct. 29, 2021 7:07 AM ET
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $1.26; GAAP EPS of $0.91 misses by $1.17.
- The company Generated $2.2B of operating cash flow.
- CEO comment: "We recently announced our greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction targets, demonstrating our commitment to sustainably providing energy today and in the future. Our targets are measurable, achievable and meaningful. We believe achieving the targets will drive value for shareholders and other stakeholders. We are expanding our presence in the battery supply chain through our investment in NOVONIX and announced a collaboration with Plug Power to identify and advance green hydrogen opportunities. We will continue to focus on lower-carbon initiatives that generate strong returns.”