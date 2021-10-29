Illumina, GRAIL required to interact at arm length as EU takes interim measures against deal
- The European Commission, investigating if Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and GRAIL breached EU merger rules by closing their transaction early, has imposed several interim measures to prevent any harm to competition.
- In August, Illumina (ILMN) closed its GRAIL acquisition with plans to keep it as a separate company as the deal was under the review of EU regulators.
- “By implementing their merger while the Commission's in-depth investigation into this transaction is still ongoing, Illumina and GRAIL have put at risk the effectiveness of our ex-ante merger control enforcement,” Executive Vice-President of EC Margrethe Vestager remarked in a press release.
- “This is why we are adopting today measures aiming to prevent harm to competition in the interim period until our final decision on the substance of the case is taken,” she added.
- As part of the interim measures, the two companies are required to conduct business interactions at arm’s length and they are also barred from sharing confidential business information except in certain situations.
- Failure to comply with any of the measures will lead to penalty payments and/or fines, the regulator said, adding that its investigation into the early closure of the deal is currently ongoing. EC’s in-depth probe into the deal is also underway, and a decision is expected by Feb. 04.
- In September, Illumina (ILMN) CEO Francis deSouza warned that the potential fine linked to the premature closure of the deal could reach up to $400 million.