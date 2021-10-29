Qiagen gains amid takeover speculation
Oct. 29, 2021
- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) has added ~3.8% in the pre-market after a Betaville report indicated that the life sciences company had become the subject of fresh takeover talks.
- Citing “people following the situation,” Betaville said that there are rumors the company has attracted a fresh approach for its business. The speculation was termed as “uncooked,” a reference often used in the blog for market gossip.
- “We don’t comment on rumors as a matter of principle,” Bloomberg reported, quoting a QIAGEN (QGEN) spokesman.
- QIAGEN (QGEN) has been at the center of takeover approaches previously. In February, a Bloomberg report suggested that Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is weighing a preliminary approach to the company.
- Responding to takeover talks, QIAGEN (QGEN) CEO said at the time that the company was looking for organic growth and "bolt-on" acquisitions.