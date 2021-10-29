Jervois secures $75M in standby financing facility with Mercuria
Oct. 29, 2021 7:26 AM ETJervois Global Limited (JRVMF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Jervois Global (OTCPK:JRVMF) entered a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading, wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy, for an initial maximum amount of $75M with a maturity date of Dec.31, 2024.
- Borrowers can draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value, where collateral is defined as the value of Jervois Finland’s inventory and receivables, calculated monthly.
- The company expects to utilize the facility to fund working capital levels more than $75M target; based on current cobalt prices and buoyant market expectations, Jervois expects initial utilization of $32.5M to occur in Nov.1.
- Jervois formed Jervois Finland after closing its acquisition of 100% of Freeport Cobalt, a Finland-based cobalt refining and specialty products business, in September 2021.
- The acquisition has the potential to transform Jervois into the second largest producer of refined cobalt outside China, building on its existing assets, the Idaho Cobalt Operations in U.S. and the São Miguel Paulista nickel and cobalt refinery in Brazil, which Jervois has agreed to acquire.