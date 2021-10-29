Khosla Ventures to transfer listing to NYSE post Valo Health business combination
Oct. 29, 2021 7:33 AM ETKhosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its Class A common stock from Nasdaq to NYSE post the closure of its earlier announced business combination with Valo Health.
- The shares of the post-business combination to be renamed Valo Health Holdings and will trade under the symbol, "VH".
- KVSA's Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until closure of business combination.
- In compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, KVSA will be delisted on Nov.19, after market close.