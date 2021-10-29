China Evergrande staves off default on dollar bonds again - WSJ

entrance of China Evergrande Center

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) makes a late payment on another dollar bond, buying itself time to work with creditors and try to restructure its debt.
  • The debt-laden Chinese property developer, which owed $45M of interest on $951M of bonds due in 2024, made a coupon payment that was originally due on Sept. 29, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • That comes after the company made a $83.5M payment, also within the 31-day grace period of other bonds, last week. The late payments means Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) has averted defaulting on the bonds.
  • The company has been trying to raise capital through sales of shareholdings and an office building in Hong Kong. A $2.6 deal to sell most of its stake in its property services business fell apart last week.
  • China's real estate developers have run into cash flow problems as new home sales slowed when regulators restricted their access to credit. That led to Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) woes and some defaults at smaller developers like Fantasia Holdings Group and Modern Land (China), the WSJ said.
  • Some firms have been able to strike deals to sell assets and raise cash. Sunac China Holdings (OTC:SCCCF) sold about $554M of shares in KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), a U.S.-listed Chinese online real estate brokerage and financial services company, the WSJ said.
  • Earlier this week, Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) was able to restart some construction.
  • In Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) cash flow statements, see its net change in cash over the past 11 quarters.

