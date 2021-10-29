W.P. Carey Q3 FFO beats, annual investment activity reaches record
- W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) reaches record annual investment activity in its Q3, helped by access to well-priced capital, CEO Jason Fox said.
- "We also remain uniquely poised to benefit from inflation, with the vast majority of our CPI-linked leases scheduled for rent increases over the next few quarters," he said in a statement.
- Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.24 tops the $1.16 consensus estimate and declines from $1.27 in Q2 but increases from $1.15 in Q3 2020.
- The real estate segment generated AFFO of $1.21 per share, up 7.8% Y/Y, reflects higher lease revenues resulting from net investment activity, positive impact on rent collections as businesses recover from the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower interest expense.
- Received over 99.5% of contractual base rent that was due in Q3.
- Affirms 2021 full-year AFFO guidance of $4.94-5.02; and real estate AFFO of $4.82-4.90.
- During the quarter, W.P. Carey (WPC) completes investments totaling $199.1M, with total investment for the nine months ended Sept. 20, 2021 at $1.19B.
- Since the end of the quarter, the company made an additional investment of $40.7M, bringing the YTD volume to $1.23B.
- As of Sept. 30, W.P. Carey (WPC) had five capital investments and commitments outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $148.9M, of which two investments and commitments totaling $97.3M are currently scheduled to be completed during Q4 2021.
- During Q3 2021, the company disposed of five properties for gross total proceeds of $29.8M, bringing total disposition proceeds for the first nine months of 2021 to $129.5M.
