Colgate-Palmolive tops estimates, sees several more quarters of cost pressures
Oct. 29, 2021 8:02 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) trades slightly higher after sliding past estimates with its Q3 earnings report. Colgate ended the quarter with 39.5% YTD market share in toothpaste and 31.0% market share in manual toothbrushes
- The consumer products giant reports a 4.5% gain in organic sales with both volume (+1.5%) and higher pricing (+3.0%) playing in. Just like peers, CL is taking pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures.
- "We expect the difficult cost environment to continue for the next several quarters and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives, including additional pricing," says CEO Noel Wallace
- CL +0.03% premarket to $76.90 after the earnings topper.