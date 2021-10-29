Synchrony upgraded to Buy at Citi as loans poised to grow, charge-offs stay low
Oct. 29, 2021 8:17 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)AXP, DFSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich upgrades Synchrony Financial to Buy on the prospect of higher loan growth in coming months and lower for longer net charge-offs.
- Also factoring into the upgrade — its strong technology platform, marketing costs are less of an issue for Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), and an attractive valuation.
- Cyganovich takes a more positive view on both Synchrony (SYF) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) relative to American Express (NYSE:AXP).
- "We are opening 90-day positive catalyst watches for DFS and SYF, reflecting our view that loan growth will improve in coming monthly managed data and that 2022 guides on 4Q calls in January will be positive," the analyst writes in a note to clients.
- Pair trade to long Discover (DFS) against AmEx (AXP) "reflects our view that AXP remains relatively expensive and that its soft 2022 guide takes a potential catalyst less likely in 4Q results," Cyganovich said.
- Discover (DFS) rises 0.7% in premarket trading; AXP +0.4%. No change in SYF shares.
- The Quant rating agrees with Cyganovich's bullish call.
- Synchrony (SYF) and Discover (DFS) total return recently dipped below AmEx's (AXP) recently as seen in chart below.
- Two weeks ago, AmEx and other cards slumped as JPMorgan discussed card marketing expenses