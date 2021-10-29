Vocera rallies following earnings report; boosts full-year outlook

  • Vocera (NYSE:VCRA) up 10% after yesterday's third quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
  • Total revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $63.6M, above the consensus of $60.54M. The adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 was thirteen cents better than analysts expected.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3M compared to $13.5M last year.
  • Deferred revenue and backlog was $252.7M as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 67% over last year.
  • For the full year, it now sees revenues of $226M-$233M (prior: $221M-$231M) vs. the consensus of %229.56M, sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.62-$0.72 (prior: $0.49-$0.59) vs. $0.58.
  • Previously (Oct. 28): Vocera EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue.
