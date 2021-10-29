Vocera rallies following earnings report; boosts full-year outlook
Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA)
- Vocera (NYSE:VCRA) up 10% after yesterday's third quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
- Total revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $63.6M, above the consensus of $60.54M. The adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 was thirteen cents better than analysts expected.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3M compared to $13.5M last year.
- Deferred revenue and backlog was $252.7M as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 67% over last year.
- For the full year, it now sees revenues of $226M-$233M (prior: $221M-$231M) vs. the consensus of %229.56M, sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.62-$0.72 (prior: $0.49-$0.59) vs. $0.58.
