Zendesk plunges after Momentive acquisition starts slew of downgrades
Oct. 29, 2021 8:27 AM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN), MNTVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) plunged 19% in premarket trading after an agreement to purchase Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV) sparked at least four Wall Street downgrades. Momentive fell 9%.
- Zendesk's deal to buy Momentive, the parent of SurveyMonkey, valued at about $4.2B, prompted downgrades at BofA, Jefferies, Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler.
- BofA cut Zendesk to neutral from buy, writing that the deal is dilutive to Zendesk's growth and adds uncertainty. The price target was cut to $120 from $185.
- "More importantly, the deal value was agreed upon at $28/share and the post market reaction in Zendesk stock now implies $22.50, which is likely to introduce uncertainty to the deal, which is subject to shareholder vote, and a major overhang for Zendesk shares," BofA analyst Brad Sills wrote in a note.
- Jefferies analyst Samad Samana also cut Zendesk (ZEN) to hold from buy, saying that the ZEN's "sizable, all-stock acquisition of Momentive is thesis-changing, and we are moving to the sidelines to reevaluate our long-term view." The PT was cut to $120 from $175.
- Samana sees the deal "significantly" altering ZEN's long-term "trajectory."
- "While ZEN shares look washed out, in our opinion, it may take several quarters until management can prove out the growth synergies with Momentive and before the sentiment improves," Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz wrote in a note, cutting the stock to perform from outperform.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin cut Zendesk (ZEN) to neutral from overweight and said the Momentive deal will likely create a near-term overhang as MNTV has a dilutive growth profile. He also cut the PT to $122 from $175.
- Yesterday, Zendesk also reported Q3 EPS in-line, beats on revenue.
