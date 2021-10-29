The Glimpse plunges premarket on launching $15M in stock offering
Oct. 29, 2021
- The Glimpse (NASDAQ:VRAR) trades 21% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase $15M worth of its stock and warrants in a private placement.
- Under the terms, the company sold 1.5M shares and warrants to purchase 750K shares; warrants have exercise price of $14.68/share and will expire five years from exercise date.
- The purchase price for one share and half a corresponding warrant was $10.
- Gross proceeds are estimated to be ~$13.7M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Nov.2.
- "The Company was well financed prior to this offering, with over $12.0 million of cash, no material liabilities and a controlled cash burn. The proceeds of this financing, in a structure that is healthy to the company, with a select number institutional investors and at a price that is approximately 43% above our recent July 1, 2021 IPO price, will significantly solidify our financial base," president & CEO Lyron Bentovim commented.