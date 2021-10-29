The Glimpse plunges premarket on launching $15M in stock offering

Oct. 29, 2021 8:41 AM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Glimpse (NASDAQ:VRAR) trades 21% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase $15M worth of its stock and warrants in a private placement.
  • Under the terms, the company sold 1.5M shares and warrants to purchase 750K shares; warrants have exercise price of $14.68/share and will expire five years from exercise date.
  • The purchase price for one share and half a corresponding warrant was $10.
  • Gross proceeds are estimated to be ~$13.7M.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Nov.2.
  • "The Company was well financed prior to this offering, with over $12.0 million of cash, no material liabilities and a controlled cash burn. The proceeds of this financing, in a structure that is healthy to the company, with a select number institutional investors and at a price that is approximately 43% above our recent July 1, 2021 IPO price, will significantly solidify our financial base," president & CEO Lyron Bentovim commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.