NatWest reports Q3 results

Oct. 29, 2021 8:50 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NatWest (NYSE:NWG): Q3 GAAP EPS of 5.8p.
  • Total income of £2.77B (+4.1% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • CET1 ratio of 18.7% was 50 basis points higher than Q2 2021 largely reflecting the attributable profit and reduction in RWAs partially offset by the foreseeable dividend accrual.
  • Outlook: We no longer expect to achieve the majority of the remaining RWA reduction towards the medium term target in NWM of £20 billion this year; and We now expect Group RWAs to be below our previously guided range of £185-195 billion on 1 January 2022.
