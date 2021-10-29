NatWest reports Q3 results
Oct. 29, 2021 8:50 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NatWest (NYSE:NWG): Q3 GAAP EPS of 5.8p.
- Total income of £2.77B (+4.1% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- CET1 ratio of 18.7% was 50 basis points higher than Q2 2021 largely reflecting the attributable profit and reduction in RWAs partially offset by the foreseeable dividend accrual.
- Outlook: We no longer expect to achieve the majority of the remaining RWA reduction towards the medium term target in NWM of £20 billion this year; and We now expect Group RWAs to be below our previously guided range of £185-195 billion on 1 January 2022.