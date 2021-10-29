Cantor initiates Immunome with an overweight rating on attractive pipeline

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) with an overweight rating citing the company's first-in-class opportunities even though its pipeline is preclinical.
  • The firm has a $35 price target on shares (~53% upside).
  • Analyst Brian Cheng says the company has diversified opportunities in its pipeline. He adds that in the next year, early clinical validation "would strengthen investor appreciation of its underlying fundamentals."
  • The company's two lead assets are IMM-BCP-01 for COVID-19 and IMM-ONC-01, an anti-IL38 antibody in oncology. The former is slated for an IND filing this quarter, while the latter in Q1 2022.
  • Cheng writes that IMM-BCP-01 has demonstrated strong neutralizing effects against COVID-19 variants and significantly reduced viral loads in hamster infection models.
  • He adds that the company has identified more than 50 oncology targets using its differentiated hybridoma screen.
