Cantor initiates Immunome with an overweight rating on attractive pipeline
Oct. 29, 2021 9:14 AM ETImmunome, Inc. (IMNM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) with an overweight rating citing the company's first-in-class opportunities even though its pipeline is preclinical.
- The firm has a $35 price target on shares (~53% upside).
- Analyst Brian Cheng says the company has diversified opportunities in its pipeline. He adds that in the next year, early clinical validation "would strengthen investor appreciation of its underlying fundamentals."
- The company's two lead assets are IMM-BCP-01 for COVID-19 and IMM-ONC-01, an anti-IL38 antibody in oncology. The former is slated for an IND filing this quarter, while the latter in Q1 2022.
- Cheng writes that IMM-BCP-01 has demonstrated strong neutralizing effects against COVID-19 variants and significantly reduced viral loads in hamster infection models.
- He adds that the company has identified more than 50 oncology targets using its differentiated hybridoma screen.
