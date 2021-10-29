Skechers said to be looking at possible IPO for Asia business
Oct. 29, 2021 8:55 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is considering strategic options for its Asia business that could include an IPO, sources tip Bloomberg.
- The shoe company has held early talks with advisers about different options that could raise as much as $1.5B.
- The possibility of setting the Asia business free did not come on the earnings call yesterday, which was focused mainly on near-term goals.
- "Our capital investments remain focused on supporting our strategic priorities, growing our direct-to-consumer business, as well as expanding the presence of our brand internationally," stated CFO John Vandemore.
- SKX +4.30% premarket.
- Read the full SKX earnings call transcript.