Oct. 29, 2021 Skechers said to be looking at possible IPO for Asia business

honglouwawa/E+ via Getty Images

  • Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is considering strategic options for its Asia business that could include an IPO, sources tip Bloomberg.
  • The shoe company has held early talks with advisers about different options that could raise as much as $1.5B.
  • The possibility of setting the Asia business free did not come on the earnings call yesterday, which was focused mainly on near-term goals.
  • "Our capital investments remain focused on supporting our strategic priorities, growing our direct-to-consumer business, as well as expanding the presence of our brand internationally," stated CFO John Vandemore.
  • SKX +4.30% premarket.
