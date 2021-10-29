Eagle Point Income prices ~$10.4M stock offering
Oct. 29, 2021 9:00 AM ETEagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC), EICABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) has priced an underwritten public offering of 600,000 shares of its common stock at $18.45/share.
- The underwriter has been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 90,000 shares of common stock.
- Net proceeds is estimated to be ~$10.4M. All or substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to acquire investments in accordance with the company's investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021.
- EIC -2.46% pre-market