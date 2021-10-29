SDCL EDGE Acquisition announces pricing of $175M IPO

  • SDCL EDGE Acquisition (SEDA.U) has priced its initial public offering of 17.5M units at $10.00/unit.
  • The units will be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “SEDA.U” beginning October 29, 2021.
  • Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “SEDA” and “SEDA WS”, respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021.
