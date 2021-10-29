Alfi announces significant leadership changes

Oct. 29, 2021 9:04 AM ETAlfi, Inc. (ALF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) announced significant changes to its senior leadership team, effective immediately; current board member and veteran media and advertising executive, Peter Bordes assumed the interim CEO role and David Gardner is named Chief Technology Officer.
  • Mr. Bordes is a lifelong entrepreneur with a 30+ years career as a founder, CEO, investor and board member in private and public companies focused in media, ad tech, technology, finance and venture investing focused on disruptive innovation.
  • Prior to joining ALFI, Mr. Gardner served as architect/director at Lenovo, a multinational consumer electronics company.
  • Jim Lee will become the new Chairman of ALFI; he is the founder, President and CEO of Lee Aerospace.
  • Shares trading 24.6% down premarket
