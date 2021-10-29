Icahn Enterprises subsidiary agrees to sell 100% of equity interests in PSC Metals
Oct. 29, 2021 9:09 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- American Entertainment Properties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), has agreed to sell 100% of equity interests in PSC Metals to SA Recycling for total consideration of ~$290M.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Icahn Enterprises had carried PSC Metals on its balance sheet at a value of $141M as of June 30, 2021. It will retain ownership of a strategic parcel of land previously owned by PSC Metals. The land, located near downtown Nashville and Nissan Stadium, will be leased to SA Recycling.
- Icahn Enterprises Chairman Carl Icahn, stated: "Icahn Enterprises acquired its interest in PSC Metals in 2007. Even under challenging circumstances created by volatile commodity markets over the past several years, we executed our activist playbook with this investment – significantly increasing EBITDA. Given the cyclical nature of the company's industry, we believe today's transaction is appropriately timed and provides a very positive outcome for IEP unitholders."