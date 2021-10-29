Nano-X Imaging in pact with International Clinics Group to expand in South America
Oct. 29, 2021 9:09 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) has announced an agreement with the International Clinics Group to expand its market presence in Chile, Bolivia, and Peru.
- Under the partnership, Nanox System and auxiliary cloud services will be made available for private and public healthcare facilities through International Clinics Group, a medical equipment distributor serving the three countries.
- The Nanox System - composed of Nanox.ARC - is said to be a low-cost option for legacy x-ray technology. It is estimated that nearly two-thirds of the global population lacks access to medical imaging systems, and in Chile, there are only about 24 scanning machines per million people.
- "We are very pleased to deepen our presence in South America," remarked, Nano-X (NNOX) CEO, Ran Poliakine.
- In Q2 2021, the company reported a net loss of $13.6M, more than double that in the previous year’s quarter.
- In August, Nano-X (NNOX) suffered a setback in seeking FDA clearance for Nanox.ARC after the regulator cited deficiencies in its pre-market submission.