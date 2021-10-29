Oxford Lane Capital beats Q2 NII estimate on rising net asset value; shares climb

Oct. 29, 2021 9:15 AM ETOxford Lane Capital (OXLC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) stock rises 1.8% in premarket trading after the company posts net asset value per share of $6.97 in Q2 climbs from $6.56 in the prior quarter, according to its earnings report.
  • Still, Q3 core net investment income per share of $0.36 falls from $0.41 in the first quarter, but beats the consensus estimate of $0.26.
  • Total investment income of $45.2M in Q2 includes $43.6M from CLO equity investment and $1.6M from CLO debt investments and other income; TII of $41.7M in Q1.
  • Q3 expenses of $18.4M vs. $16.4M in the prior period.
  • Q3 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $65.3M vs. $80.2M in Q1.
  • Earlier, Oxford Lane Capital NII beats by $0.10.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.