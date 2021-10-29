Oxford Lane Capital beats Q2 NII estimate on rising net asset value; shares climb
Oct. 29, 2021 9:15 AM ETOxford Lane Capital (OXLC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) stock rises 1.8% in premarket trading after the company posts net asset value per share of $6.97 in Q2 climbs from $6.56 in the prior quarter, according to its earnings report.
- Still, Q3 core net investment income per share of $0.36 falls from $0.41 in the first quarter, but beats the consensus estimate of $0.26.
- Total investment income of $45.2M in Q2 includes $43.6M from CLO equity investment and $1.6M from CLO debt investments and other income; TII of $41.7M in Q1.
- Q3 expenses of $18.4M vs. $16.4M in the prior period.
- Q3 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $65.3M vs. $80.2M in Q1.
