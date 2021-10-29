AmpliTech to expand manufacturing capacity by relocating to new headquarters

Oct. 29, 2021 9:23 AM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) is planning to relocate its existing manufacturing locations and headquarters to a new, expanded 20K square-foot facility on Long Island.
  • AmpliTech has leased the facility, located at 155 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge, NY, for an initial 7-year term.
  • The facility expands the company's existing 13K square foot footprint and combines its design, engineering and sales and marketing teams under one roof.
  • The company expects to be fully operational at the facility in the first quarter of 2022.
  • CEO Fawad Maqbool said, “It has been our goal to consolidate our two Long Island locations into a new and enhanced, purpose-driven facility built around our needs." AMPG +2.03% premarket to $3.52
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.