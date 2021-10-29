AmpliTech to expand manufacturing capacity by relocating to new headquarters
Oct. 29, 2021 9:23 AM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) is planning to relocate its existing manufacturing locations and headquarters to a new, expanded 20K square-foot facility on Long Island.
- AmpliTech has leased the facility, located at 155 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge, NY, for an initial 7-year term.
- The facility expands the company's existing 13K square foot footprint and combines its design, engineering and sales and marketing teams under one roof.
- The company expects to be fully operational at the facility in the first quarter of 2022.
- CEO Fawad Maqbool said, “It has been our goal to consolidate our two Long Island locations into a new and enhanced, purpose-driven facility built around our needs." AMPG +2.03% premarket to $3.52