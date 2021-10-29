Cameco turns lower as losses widen, fuel services weighed by supply chain
Oct. 29, 2021
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -2.8% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q3 loss and saying it expects supply constraints to reduce its fuel services production for the year.
- Cameco's Q3 net loss increased to C$72M from a loss of C$61M in the year-ago quarter, while revenues fell 4.7% to C$361M from C$379M in the same period last year.
- Q3 uranium production soared by 10x to 2M lbs, while sales volume remained level at 6.7M lbs.; the company's average realized price for uranium fell to US$32.20/lb from US$33.77/lb a year earlier.
- Q3 fuel services production fell 30% to 1.4M kgU, while sales volume rose 7% to 3M kgU; the company's average realized price fell slightly to C$26.42/kgU from C$26.95/kgU a year ago.
- "Increasing uranium prices are positive for us. Over time, the market exposure in our contract portfolio will pick up the benefit of rising prices and we will be layering in new contracts with pricing mechanisms that will underpin the long-term operation of our productive capacity," President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.
- Cameco shares have nearly doubled YTD and jumped 170% over the past year.