SunCommon acquisition delivers on iSun's growth strategy
Oct. 29, 2021 9:26 AM ETiSun, Inc. (ISUN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) reported prelim Q3 operating results of its recently acquired residential and commercial subsidiary, SunCommon.
- Acquisition brings total commercial and industrial backlog to $90.3M, including $6.2M and $3.4M of new business in Vermont and New York, respectively.
- Residential backlog of $22.1M includes $14.9M and $7.2M of new business in Vermont and New York, respectively.
- Residential and small commercial sales cycle normalizes iSun's revenue stream across calendar year.
- Residential, commercial and industrial backlog increases to $112.4 million as the acquisition of SunCommon adds $31.7M to iSun’s existing $80.7M as of Sept. 30 ,2021.
- "SunCommon's values-led business and marketing capabilities when coupled with the composition of their business, will not only enhance iSun's operating margins, but also provide a platform we can use to accelerate residential and commercial solar adoption in new markets," CEO Jeff Peck commented.