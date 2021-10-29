Sollensys acquires IT business to expand its banking cybersecurity solutions
Oct. 29, 2021 9:28 AM ETSollensys Corp. (SOLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sollensys (OTCPK:SOLS) enters into merger agreement to acquire Arkansas-headquartered IT service company- Celerit.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Sollensys believes that the anticipated Celerit acquisition will accelerate its ability to integrate cybersecurity recovery into banking.
- "At closing, Sollensys will acquire the Celerit team, as well as industry expertise, IP, and assets. We believe this will provide banking institutions with critical protection, so that their customers can confidentially and safely expand into the future," says Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers.
- The merger and related real estate purchases are expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Press Release