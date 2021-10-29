Toyota vehicle production down 38% in September due to semiconductor shortage

Toyota Corolla display. Toyota is a popular brand among auto buyers because of its reliability, fuel mileage and commitment to reducing emissions.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) vehicle sales were 16.9% below their 2020 levels in September, while worldwide production fell 38.0% Y/Y due to the parts shortages caused by factory closures in Southeast Asia.
  • The decline was driven by fewer sales in Japan, which were down 37.1% and caused Toyota to lose 3.3% market share in the country. Sales outside of Japan fell 10.7% in September.
  • When including all of Japan's first half (April to September) of FY2022, however, sales grew 20.6% and production grew 18.7% against a comparable period that was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Market share in Japan was up 1.7% during the entire period.
  • "The situation remains unclear with respect to both COVID-19 trends and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact," wrote the auto manufacturer in a press release.
  • The falling sales are a trend seen across most of the major automakers, with Tesla being a notable exception.
