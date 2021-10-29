Onion Global falls 30% amid announcement of $25M private offering

Oct. 29, 2021 9:36 AM ETOnion Global Limited (OG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Onion Global (OG) is raising gross proceeds of ~$25M via a private placement.
  • The company will sell to the investors ~472.6K Class A ordinary shares and warrants to buy up to ~4.73M American Depositary Shares of the Company (ADSs), at $5.30 per 0.1 of an ordinary share and warrant.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of US$5.30/ADS.
  • Each class A ordinary share represents 10 ADSs.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The private placement is expected to close on Nov. 2.
