JetBlue expands operations to 2 terminals at New York’s LaGuardia airport
Oct. 29, 2021 10:17 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)AALBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor30 Comments
- JetBlue (JBLU -0.9%) is expanding operations to two terminals at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and operate more daily departures with up to 35 daily flights, effective October, 31.
- The company said it will serve more than triple the number of nonstop destinations flown in 2019.
- The airline will partially move to the Terminal B for most Flights, while Boston Service Remains at the Marine Air Terminal (Terminal A).
- “LaGuardia is one of the most asked for airports by customers, but it’s also one of the most congested, and JetBlue has long lacked the slots to grow our operation,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue.
- “But thanks to our alliance, we can tap into American’s slot portfolio, substantially expand JetBlue-operated flying at LaGuardia with increased frequencies and new destinations and bring our much-loved experience and low fares to more JetBlue and American customers," added Fintzen.
- The company said its growth – aimed at delivering more competition and low fares to travelers – is made possible through its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).