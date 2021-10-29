Strong retail real estate market recovery to boost Simon Property Q3 Earnings

  • Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.53 (+23.5% Y/Y) while revenue Estimate is at $1.2B (+12.7% Y/Y).
  • Simon Property is expected to have gained from the retail real estate market recovery; CBRE report indicates total retail sales increased 15% Y/Y in Q3 and marked the fourth consecutive quarter of positive retail absorption (+36.7M sq. feet).
  • The overall retail availability rate shrunk to a 10-year low of 5.9% in the September-end quarter from the June-end quarter’s 6.2%.
  • The company boasts of wide exposure to different retail assets, including premium malls, lifestyle centers and other retail properties across U.S.
  • With rising consumer demand led by widespread vaccinations, the company's earnings and cash flow during the quarter is seen benefitting.
  • Over the last 2 years, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 57% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • In prior reported quarter, the company traded 3% higher in after hours trading after beating Q2 estimates.
  • During Q2, the company raised its 2021 earnings guidance as it saw "substantial improvement" in cash flow during the quarter.
  • SPG reports a forward dividend yield of 4.08%; recently raised quarterly dividend second time consecutively.
  • The REIT has also been tapping growth opportunities by assisting the digital brands enhance their brick-and-mortar presence; in mid-October, the company partnered with closely held Klarna providing shoppers at Simon's malls access to Klarna's flexible "Buy Now, Pay Later" options.
  • SA Contributor Gen Alpha recently wrote that the company may emerge from the pandemic as a net winner, due to its high-quality properties and reduced competition.
  • YTD, the stock has gained 72.5% and is currently hovering around its 52-week high levels; Wall Street Analysts have a Bullish rating on the stock with PT, $152.16 while SA Author Rating is Bullish.
