Moderna to double COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to COVAX in Q2 2022
Oct. 29, 2021
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says that the COVAX facility has exercised its options to procure an additional 56.5M of its COVID-19 vaccine doses in Q2 2022, increasing the total deliveries up to 116.5M doses during the quarter.
- COVAX, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine across the world, is backed by multiple partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi).
- According to the advance purchase agreement signed by Moderna (MRNA), COVAX continues to hold the option to buy 233M extra COVID-19 vaccine doses from the company in 2022 at the lowest tiered price.
- Total vaccine doses covered under the agreement could reach up to 500M doses in 2021 and 2022.
- Early this month, Moderna (MRNA) announced that COVAX exercised its option to procure an additional 176.5M of its vaccine doses in 2022.