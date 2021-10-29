Moderna to double COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to COVAX in Q2 2022

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says that the COVAX facility has exercised its options to procure an additional 56.5M of its COVID-19 vaccine doses in Q2 2022, increasing the total deliveries up to 116.5M doses during the quarter.
  • COVAX, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine across the world, is backed by multiple partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi).
  • According to the advance purchase agreement signed by Moderna (MRNA), COVAX continues to hold the option to buy 233M extra COVID-19 vaccine doses from the company in 2022 at the lowest tiered price.
  • Total vaccine doses covered under the agreement could reach up to 500M doses in 2021 and 2022.
  • Early this month, Moderna (MRNA) announced that COVAX exercised its option to procure an additional 176.5M of its vaccine doses in 2022.
