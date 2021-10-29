Tencent deal for Sumo Group seeing U.S. national security investigation

Building of TENCENT company in Shenzhen, China

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) planned $1.27B acquisition of British videogame maker Sumo Group Plc (OTCPK:SUMGF) is being reviewed by a U.S. national security panel.
  • Sumo, which also has studios in the U.S., said Tencent agreed to make some offerings to help gain approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., according to a Reuters report.
  • Sumo and Tencent are cooperating with CFIUS to get approval from the regulator before year's end, Reuters said, citing the videogame maker.
  • Sumo primarily develops games for other developers including the Sony-published Sackboy: A Big Adventure and racing titles based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog.
  • Tencent shares fell 2.9%.
  • Recall July 19, Tencent acquires British game company Sumo for $1.3B in cash.
