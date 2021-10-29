AgEagle Aerial Systems surges after senseFly named to Blue sUAS 2.0 program
Oct. 29, 2021 11:05 AM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- senseFly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS +16.0%), has been added to the Blue sUAS 2.0 list of drone suppliers by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).
- The 2.0 project has been created to increase the diversity, capability and affordability of unmanned aircraft system on DIU’s "Blue UAS Cleared List." In March 2021, DIU sought proposals from UAS vendors and subsequently senseFly, along with ten other companies, have been selected to participate in the Blue sUAS 2.0 program to prototype a new approval process, significantly increasing the variety of UAS capabilities available to all branches of the U.S. military.
- senseFly completed two demonstrations for U.S. government officials of its eBee TAC UAV as part of the Blue sUAS 2.0 registration and qualification process. eBee TAC UAV is highly ruggedized, hand-launched fixed wing tactical mapping drone solution that enables users in disconnected environments to execute complex mapping and scouting missions safely and efficiently.
- AgEagle Aerial System recently acquired senseFly for $23M