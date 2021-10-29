Mohawk Industries shares slipped on expecting Q4 EPS below consensus
Oct. 29, 2021 11:11 AM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mohawk Industries (MHK -7.8%) reports revenue growth of 8.7% in Q3, on a constant currency basis.
- Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales increased approximately 13%; Flooring North America Segment’s sales increased 6.9%; Global Ceramic Segment’s sales increased 9.6%.
- In Ceramic Europe, record natural gas prices are increasing net costs by approximately $25M in the fourth quarter, and it will take some time for the industry to adjust to higher costs.
- The company expects Q4 adjusted EPS to be $2.80 to $2.90, excluding any restructuring charges vs. consensus of $3.22.
- CEO comment: “Despite temporary challenges from inflation and material availability, our long-term outlook remains optimistic with new home construction and residential remodeling projected to remain robust, and the commercial sector improving as businesses invest and grow. Next year, our sales should grow with capacity expansions and innovative new product introductions. Our strategies to optimize our results continue to evolve with the economic and supply chain conditions. Our balance sheet is the strongest in our history, and it supports increased investments and strategic acquisitions to maximize our growth.”
- Shares up 41% on YTD basis. Wall St. Analysts are bullish on stock.