Entrada Therapeutics surges over 30% on trading debut

Oct. 29, 2021 11:44 AM ETEntrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

  • The development stage biopharma company Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) has added more than a third in value on Friday in its first trading session following an upsized IPO priced at $20.00 per share.
  • Shares, opened at $26.50 at about 11:20 AM ET, up ~32.5% from the initial public offering’s price, quickly reached $26.77 by 11:33 AM ET to stand ~33.9% higher than the IPO price.
  • The company had initially priced the offering at $19.00 – $21.00 apiece for 7.5M shares with underwriters' over-allotment at an additional ~1.1M shares.
  • The issue was later upsized to ~9M shares with underwriters' over-allotment at ~1.4M shares for gross proceeds of $181.5M.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones is neutral on the stock, arguing that the company is still in the preclinical stage of development.
