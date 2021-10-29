Booz Allen pops following Q2 earnings report; reaffirms FY2022 outlook

  • Booz Allen (BAH +6.0%) reports fiscal second-quarter revenue grew 4.3% on the year to $2.1B, about $30M shy of estimates, and the $0.06 loss per share was $0.03 smaller than expected. The Virginia-based company has not been able to beat consensus revenue estimates over the last four quarters.
  • Adjusted EPS was $1.23, coming in $0.18 ahead of consensus estimates.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.1% to $269.6M; Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Revenue was 12.8%.
  • In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the total backlog increased by 18% year-over-year to $29.0B, and the quarterly book-to-bill ratio was 2.03x.
  • As of September 30, 2021, total headcount was 1,590 higher than at the end of the prior year period, an increase of 5.8%, and 670 higher than the end of the prior quarter.
  • The Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, in-line with prior.
  • The company reaffirms its previously announced FY2022 outlook: revenue growth of +7% to +10% vs. consensus growth of 8.23% and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.10 to $4.30 vs. consensus of $4.21.
  • Shares of BAH are down over 7% YTD.
