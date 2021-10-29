Airsculpt Technologies stock pops 64% intraday after liposuction firm’s IPO had seemed to go poorly (update)
- Liposuction firm Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) bulked up more than 60% shortly after opening Friday following an IPO that had initially seemed to go poorly.
- AIRS shot up to as high as $18.04 after opening for trading shortly before noon ET, up 64% from the $11 a share that its initial public offering had priced at. The stock later pulled back slightly, but still ended the session 44.5% higher at $15.89 following some brief trading halts.
- Airsculpt (AIRS) originally expected the IPO to price within a $15-$17/share range, but cut that estimate to $11-12 Thursday and downsized the offering to 7M shares from the 10M it initially planned to sell.
- AIRS runs 15 Elite Body Sculpture surgical centers in the United States and one in Canada. The firm offers minimally invasive cosmetic surgery to remove fat, as well as to augment breasts and buttocks.
- Dr. Aaron Rollins, who’s been dubbed “Liposuction Doctor to the Stars,” founded AIRS in 2012. The cosmetic surgeon makes frequent media appearances and has reportedly operated on Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.
