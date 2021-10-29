Colgate-Palmolive posts 6.3% revenue growth, falling margins due to inflation
Oct. 29, 2021 12:18 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: SA News Team
- Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.3%) reports 6.3% Y/Y revenue growth in a slight earnings beat. North American sales fell 4.0%, while Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific sales growth was 12.5%, 15.0%, and 7.5%, respectively.
- GAAP profit margin fell 180 bps to 59.4%. The decrease in operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, higher overhead expenses, largely driven by higher logistics costs, and increased advertising investment, partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing.
- Colgate increases its market share in the global toothpaste market to 39.5% from 39.3% last quarter. In the U.S., market share fell to 34.2% from 34.3%.
- CEO Noel Wallace: “We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of organic sales growth at the high end of our targeted range of 3% to 5% despite a difficult comparison in the year ago period and the impact of restricted mobility and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19.
- Shares are down slightly following the around expected results and guidance the company released.