U.S. Dollar Index sees largest one-day gain in over five months, putting these three funds in play
Oct. 29, 2021 1:36 PM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), USDU, UDNBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Dollar Index is enjoying its most significant one-day pop Friday in more than five months and that has three funds making big moves of their own.
- The Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) +0.84%, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) +1.13% and the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) -0.87% are all witnessing above-average price moves on the dollar's gain.
- While these moves might seem limited, it should be noted that currency ETFs and funds don't have price swings like traditional stocks do. Instead, these funds typically move only a few percentage points over an entire year.
- They're moving unusually sharply because the U.S. Dollar Index has risen 0.96% to hit 94.19 as of early afternoon. That took the index back above the key 94.0 level and represents the instrument's biggest one-day gain since May 11.
- UUP and USDU are bullish funds that take long positions on the U.S. dollar. They use derivatives such as currency-forward contracts to invest in the greenback against a basket of currencies that essentially make up the U.S. Dollar Index.
- On the other hand, UDN takes the inverse stance, betting against the dollar.
- Year to date, UUP is +3.34% and USDU +2.40%, while UDN is -4.41%.
- Investors who track the U.S. dollar know how the currency typically trades inversely to gold prices. You can clearly see that negative correlation in this chart.