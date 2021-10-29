U.S. Dollar Index sees largest one-day gain in over five months, putting these three funds in play

Oct. 29, 2021 1:36 PM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), USDU, UDNBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Dollar Index is enjoying its most significant one-day pop Friday in more than five months and that has three funds making big moves of their own.
  • The Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) +0.84%, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) +1.13% and the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) -0.87% are all witnessing above-average price moves on the dollar's gain.
  • While these moves might seem limited, it should be noted that currency ETFs and funds don't have price swings like traditional stocks do. Instead, these funds typically move only a few percentage points over an entire year.
  • They're moving unusually sharply because the U.S. Dollar Index has risen 0.96% to hit 94.19 as of early afternoon. That took the index back above the key 94.0 level and represents the instrument's biggest one-day gain since May 11.
  • UUP and USDU are bullish funds that take long positions on the U.S. dollar. They use derivatives such as currency-forward contracts to invest in the greenback against a basket of currencies that essentially make up the U.S. Dollar Index.
  • On the other hand, UDN takes the inverse stance, betting against the dollar.
  • Year to date, UUP is +3.34% and USDU +2.40%, while UDN is -4.41%.
  • Investors who track the U.S. dollar know how the currency typically trades inversely to gold prices. You can clearly see that negative correlation in this chart.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.