Charter dips 6% as strong Q3 beat shows weaker subscriber trends

Oct. 29, 2021 12:34 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is off 6.2% today following third-quarter earnings where the company easily beat expectations on financials but displayed some disappointing subscription trends - and the video business and commercial revenues still dragging on more successful residential broadband.
  • Revenues rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, and adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 14%, to $5.3 billion.
  • And net income jumped nearly 50%, to $1.2 billion from $814 million a year ago. That came amid operating expenses that grew slower than revenues, and lower interest and income tax costs.
  • Total customer relationships (residential and small/medium business) rose by 185,000, to 31.9 million (net new relationships over the past 12 months was 1 million).
  • Of those, Internet customers rose by 265,000, to 29.9 million total (1.3 million added in 12 months). And mobile lines rose by 244,000, to 3.2 million total.
  • Residential Internet subscriptions were expected to be higher by 350,000. Meanwhile, residential video customers slipped by 133,000 vs. an expected decline of just under 93,000.
  • "The value of our connectivity products allowed us to add over 1 million customer relationships over the last year," says Chairman/CEO Tom Rutledge. "Looking forward, we remain focused on improving both the quality and value of our products as demand for more advanced services grows."
  • Revenue breakout: Internet, $5.36 billion (up 13.6%); Video, $4.5 billion (up 6.7%); Voice, $409 million (down 8.8%); Small and medium business, $1.06 billion (up 7.5%); Enterprise, $656 million (up 6.4%); Ad sales, $391 million (down 15.1%); Mobile, $535 million (up 45.4%); Other, $228 million (up 6.5%).
  • Charter shares have fallen 19% from their 52-week high of $825.62, reached on Sept. 2:Charter Communications over the past three months
