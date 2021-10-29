HireRight's stock falls some 10% after employee-screening firm sees below-range IPO price (update)

Oct. 29, 2021 12:37 PM ETHireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

  • HireRight (NYSE:HRT) sank nearly 10% Friday as Wall Street apparently didn’t like what it found out about the employment-screening company, whose IPO priced well below the offering’s expected range.
  • HRT dropped to as low as $17.11, down 9.9% from the $19 a share that the firm’s initial public offering had priced at. Shares later recovered slightly, but still closed 9.2% lower at $17.25.
  • HireRight (HRT) had already failed to make a good impression on investors, with its IPO pricing sharply below the $21-$24/share range that the firm had forecast.
  • HRT had sold about 22.2M shares through the offering, while also giving underwriters the option to buy as many as roughly 3.3M additional shares for overallotments.
  • The IPO valued HRT at about $1.5B on a non-diluted basis at IPO, potentially rising to some $1.6B if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. However, Friday’s selloff cut that to more like $1.4B.
  • HRT provides companies with employment-screening services like criminal-background checks, immigration-status reviews and drug tests.
  • Friday’s IPO marks the firm’s return to public markets 13 years after it exited Wall Street in a $249M take-private deal with a strategic buyer. Since then, HireRight (HRT) had received private-equity funding from General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones analyzed the stock's prospects here.
