U.S. rig count resumes upward march after one-week lull
Oct. 29, 2021 1:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The U.S. active drilling rig count edges higher in the latest Baker Hughes weekly report, rising by 2 to 544 - the highest since April 2020 - after falling by 1 a week earlier.
- Last week's decline broke a streak of seven consecutive weekly gains.
- U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 444 while gas rigs also gained 1 to 100.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin decline by 1 to 266.
- ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO