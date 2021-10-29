U.S. rig count resumes upward march after one-week lull

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The U.S. active drilling rig count edges higher in the latest Baker Hughes weekly report, rising by 2 to 544 - the highest since April 2020 - after falling by 1 a week earlier.
  • Last week's decline broke a streak of seven consecutive weekly gains.
  • U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 444 while gas rigs also gained 1 to 100.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin decline by 1 to 266.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.