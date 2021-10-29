Gogo slips on report of FAA 5G in-flight service concerns
Oct. 29, 2021 1:31 PM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- In-flight Internet service provider Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) found the going a little rough on Friday following a report that U.S. regulators are set to caution airlines and pilots over the use of 5G mobile service in their planes.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Aviation Administration is set to issue a warning about how the new 5G technology could interfere with cockpit safety systems. The FAA is said to believe that 5G signals could interfere with the ground-based towers that are used to help planes land and fly. The Journal says that FAA has determined that there could be widespread flight delays and cancellations if the 5G services prevent commercial pilots from properly using their cockpit systems.
- The Journal report also said that the Federal Communications Commission has countered the FAA's concerns by saying that there isn't enough evidence to support the claims of 5G interference with aircraft systems.
- Gogo (GOGO) shares were off by 1.4%, Friday. Earlier this week Gogo (GOGO) said its 5G speeds would be able to deliver 25 megabits per second on average, and peak speeds of between 75 and 80 Mbps. The company said it is still on track to roll out its 5G service before the end of the year.
- Earlier this month, Gogo (GOGO) shares took a hit after Elon Musk said he was talking with airlines about bringing SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet service to commercial planes.