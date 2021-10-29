PG&E Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 1:37 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.02B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.