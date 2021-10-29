Essential Utilities Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 1:38 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)By: SA News Team
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.95M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.