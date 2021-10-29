Timken Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 1:54 PM ETThe Timken Company (TKR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.